TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen8 Linux Ultrabook Is Now Available for Pre-Order

German Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen8 Linux-powered notebook as a powerful and ultra-portable business laptop with updated components.

If you’re in the market for a new Linux business laptop that has an ultra-lightweight magnesium enclosure and a huge battery, you can check out the 8th Gen TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, which features a 99 Wh battery promising runtimes of around 10 hours in typical work scenarios or up to 16 hours in idle.

Under the hood, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen8 notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H “Alder Lake” processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24M cache, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, up to 64GB DDR5 6400 MHz RAM, as well as up to 4TB M.2 SSD (PCI-Express 4.0) storage.

The InfinityBook Pro 14 has always offered a gorgeous display, and the Gen8 model is equipped with a 14-inch 90Hz Omnia 3K (2880×1800 pixels resolution) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and full sRGB color space coverage.

“The unique combination of an extremely light and slim magnesium body with an exceptionally powerful high-end processor for this form factor and the maximum 99 Wh battery capacity allowed for airplane carry-on combines maximum mobility with strong performance for business, multimedia, and even image and video editing on a premium 14-inch high-resolution display.”

Connectivity-wise, the 8th Gen TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop features Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax) wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB-C charging, an HDMI 2.0b port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a full-size SD card reader, and a combo headphone output and microphone input 3.5 mm audio jack.

The TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen8 Linux laptop is available for pre-order starting today from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for 1,427.73 EUR (~$1,570 USD) for the basic configuration with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 14-inch Omnia display, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and 250 GB Samsung 980 SSD storage.

The laptop is available in anthracite gray (Deep Grey) or noble-looking light silver (Ice Grey) colors and comes preinstalled with TUXEDO Computers’ in-house baked, Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 2.0 operating system with TUXEDO Control Center 2.0 or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

