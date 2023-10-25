TUXEDO Linux Gaming Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Are Back

At the request of many users, German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the return of its TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

To offer buyers a more affordable price-performance ratio, both the TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Stellaris 16 laptops have been updated with a 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, which features 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed. The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU CPU promises performance almost on par with the more power-hungry Intel Core i7-13700H competitor.

“In addition to the budget-friendly price, the Zen 4 CPU achieves a significantly improved performance-per-watt compared to the previous generation (Zen 3+ architecture / 6 nm), resulting in about 13% better single-core and 17% faster multicore performance than the smaller Ryzen 7 7735HS or the popular last-gen Ryzen 7 6800H,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Since these are Linux gaming laptops, they also ship with high-end NVIDIA GPUs, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 with 6/8 GB VRAM on TUXEDO Polaris 15, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 with 8 GB VRAM on TUXEDO Stellaris 16.

On top of that, TUXEDO Computers is proud to announce that the AMD-powered TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Stellaris 16 are the first Linux gaming laptops to come with up to 96 GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM. To be honest, I haven’t seen a laptop with 96 GB of memory yet, so this is truly amazing!

TUXEDO Polaris 15 has a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560×1440 pixels) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 95% sRGB color space, and 300 nits brightness. On the other hand, TUXEDO Stellaris 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 240 Hz refresh rate, 95 % sRGB color space, and 350 nits brightness.

Both Linux laptops are available for pre-order right now from TUXEDO Computers from 1.349 EUR (~$1,426 USD) for the TUXEDO Polaris 15 laptop with 16 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, as well as from 1.749 EUR (~$1,850 USD) for TUXEDO Stellaris 16 with 16 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. All orders will begin shipping out in mid-November 2023.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 2 days ago