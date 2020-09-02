TUXEDO Computers Unveils TUXEDO Polaris 15 and 17 Laptops for Linux Gamers

TUXEDO Computers unveiled today two new laptops for Linux gamers, the TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Polaris 17, which come with powerful components from both Intel and AMD.

Meet TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Polaris 17, two brand-new Linux laptops from the German-based Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers, which promise to “polaryze” Linux gamers with the Ryzen 4000 family of processors.

If until now you had to decide which computer to buy from TUXEDO Computers, depending on the components (e.g. Intel or AMD), now users finally have the option to buy the same computer with either Intel or AMD CPUs. The choice is yours.

The new TUXEDO Polaris 15 and 17 can be configured with Intel’s Core i7 (10750H) processor with 6 cores, 12 threads and clock rates of up to 5 GHz, as well as AMD’s Ryzen 5 4600H processor with 6 cores, 12 threads and up to 4 GHz clock rates or the more powerful Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 8 cores, 16 threads and clock rates of up to 4.2 GHz.

And, to satisfy every Linux gamer out there, the TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Polaris 17 can be configured with either the NVIDIA GeForge GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB RAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Refresh with 6GB RAM graphics cards.

What’s also cool about the two new gaming laptops from TUXEDO Computers is the super fast 144 Hz display , which features ~100% sRGB color space coverage, more than 300 cd/m2 brightness, and Full HD resolution.



Image courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

As far the design goes, the TUXEDO Polaris 15 features an elegant mate black aluminum chassis with under 2 cm thin profile. On the other hand, the TUXEDO Polaris 17 comes with a robust chassis made of resin, which offers a soft-touch finish and good grip.

Connectivity-wise, both laptops ship with four USB ports, including one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, two Mini Displayport 1.4 ports, and a card reader supporting SD, SDHC and SDXC cards.

Of course, both Linux laptops come pre-installed with either TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, or openSUSE Leap 15.1 with KDE Plasma, GNOME or Xfce desktop environments.

The TUXEDO Polaris 15 starts at 1.124,45 EUR ($1,329 USD) and can go as high as 3.188,86 EUR ($3,770 USD) with Intel i7, NVIDIA RTX 2060, 4TB SSD storage, 64GB RAM, and 5-year warranty. You can configure and buy it right now from here.

The TUXEDO Polaris 17 starts at 1.174,45 EUR ($1,389 USD) and can go as high as 3.188,86 EUR ($3,770 USD), also with Intel i7, NVIDIA RTX 2060, 4TB SSD storage, 64GB RAM, and 5-year warranty. You can configure and buy it right now from here.

Last updated 4 hours ago