Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Artwork by Sylvia Ritter Looks Astonishing, Made with Krita

Talented concept artist Sylvia Ritter continues the Ubuntu codename inspired artwork series and published today an astonishing artwork inspired by the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system.

Slated for release on October 22nd, 2020, the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release is codenamed “Groovy Gorilla,” continuing Canonical’s tradition to codename new Ubuntu releases in alphabetical order using animal names.

Sylvia Ritter is well known for her amazing artwork, and she did create artwork for all Ubuntu releases in the past. The latest was published today for Ubuntu 20.10, which you can right now her DeviantArt page.

The image is made entirely with the open source and free Krita digital painting and raster graphics editor, which is probably the best tool a designer, animator or concept artist can get on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

Anyway, the new Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla artwork from Sylvia Ritter is just astonishing and I believe you can use it as the default wallpaper on your Linux computer, mobile phone or table if you want.

As for Ubuntu 20.10, it’s currently still in heavy development. It will be based on the Linux 5.8 kernel series and the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment.

The final release is expected to hit the streets later this year on October 22nd. A beta version will be available for public testing starting October 1st.

Stay tuned on this space for updates about the new features and enhancements to be implemented in Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) in the coming weeks and months.

Image: Sylvia Ritter