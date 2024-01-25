Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Now

This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” has reached end-of-life today, January 25th, 2024, which means that it will no longer be supported with software and security updates.

Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023, and it’s an interim Ubuntu release that received only nine months of support with software and security updates. Ubuntu 23.04 shipped with the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and it was powered by the Linux 6.2 kernel.

As of January 25th, 2024, Canonical will no longer release software and security updates to Ubuntu 23.04 systems, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.

Therefore, it is highly recommended that you upgrade to the latest Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur”, which will be supported for a few more months, until July 2024. Ubuntu 23.10 ships with the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment and it’s powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series.

If you’re confident that your Ubuntu 23.04 installation won’t be vulnerable to attackers, you can also wait until April 25th, 2024, when the next Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) will arrive, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat”.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will ship with the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment and a newer kernel, hopefully the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS. Being an LTS release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will receive software and security updates for up to 12 years of support, according to Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

Without further ado, if you wish to upgrade your Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” installations today, now that it has reached the end of its supported life, you can follow our step-by-step tutorial on how to upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10.

The upgrade should not take more than 30 minutes to complete and you should make sure that you have a recent backup of your most important files before upgrading.

Last updated 37 mins ago