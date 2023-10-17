VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels

Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, Solaris, and Windows systems.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

VirtualBox 7.0.12 also adds initial support for openSUSE Leap 15.5‘s Linux 5.14 kernel, improved support for the kernels of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 distributions, and kickstart file support for Oracle Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 9, and more Linux OS subtypes.

Also for Linux users, this new VirtualBox release introduces version reporting for the rcvboxadd status-kernel and rcvboxadd status-user commands, and addresses two bugs related to the “field-spanning write” kernel warnings affecting both Linux hosts and guests.

Among other noteworthy changes, VirtualBox 7.0.12 restores support for ISA SCSI HBAs in the BIOS, introduces additional improvements in the Split Lock Detection feature of recent Intel CPUs on Linux hosts, improves the list usbfilters command, and improves the detection of VT-x used by other hypervisors.

Several fixes are present as well to fix a rare Guest Properties service crash, the use of a debugger inside a guest, an issue when the nested hardware virtualization setting wasn’t displayed in the virtual machine’s details panel, and a bug in the PCI device identifiers for the VirtIO network interface.

Also fixed is a bug in the VLAN support for the VirtIO network interface, a regression in VirtualBox 7.0.10 affecting the loading of saved states when a TPM is configured, a bug affecting TCP connections with IP addresses ending on .2 when using the NAT network attachment, and some memory leaks on macOS.

The GUI has been updated as well in this release with support for for Croatian, Dutch, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Turkish languages for the NLS, as well as general look-and-feel improvements.

For more details about the changes included in VirtualBox 7.0.12, you can check out the full changelog on the project’s official website, from where you can also download binaries for various popular GNU/Linux distributions or a universal installer for distros that aren’t officially supported.

