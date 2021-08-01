Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2021 Brings New Releases of Catfish, Mousepad, Sensors Plugin, and More

The July 2021 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” roundup is here and it’s packed with great news about your favorite Xfce apps, and more.

July 2021 looks to have been another slow month for Xfce’s apps updates, but we did receive some important ones, starting with the Catfish file searching tool, which received not one but two releases that enabled the sidebar by default, added local source (pip) installation support, enabled support for searching compressed files, added full-text search in PDF documents, improved Wayland support, added support for message and troff mimetypes in full-text search, and added new persistent settings for searching file contents and thumbnail view.

Mousepad, Xfce’s simple text editor, has been updated as well in July, to version 0.5.6, a release that brings awesome new features like session backup and restore, the ability to remember windows and tabs, support for handling unsaved documents, the ability to extend the use of recent history, and a new “Move Words” action.

Mousepad 0.5.6 also brought a new setting to control tab expansion and a new “File” tab to the Preferences dialog, added the ability to save non-existent and empty, but named documents, made “Find as you type” an option, revealed a hidden “indent-on-tab” setting, added a test plugin to monitor application state, made the search input fields less flickery, and fixed numerous bugs, including the ability to open files from the Trash.

On top of that, Xfce’s Sensors Plugin (xfce4-sensors-plugin), which lets you track the status of any sensor available in your Linux system, received two maintenance updates after more than three years, up to version 1.4.1. As expected, these introduced lots of changes, including automatic switching of colors based on Light or Dark UI themes, better handling of denormal floating-point values, updated automatic coloring of progress bars, and updated hddtemp netcat support.

The development of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release continues in the background, and the devs managed to release another unstable version of the Thunar file manager that introduced highly anticipated features like automatic restore of tabs on startup, support for the recent files special folder, the ability to save per-directory zoom levels, as well as various file-copy improvements.





In related news, Xfce 4.16 was featured in July in the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” release, as well as in siduction 2021.2.0 and the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 21 distribution. On the other hand, Xfce’s three Google Summer of Code students continue to work hard on their projects, as detailed here and here.

