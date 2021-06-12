You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.22 on Kubuntu 21.04, Here’s How

Users of the Kubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) operating system can now update their installations to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment.

Kubuntu 21.04 was released in April 2021 and it ships with the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series by default. As expected, those who have installed the Ubuntu flavor on their PCs would want to upgrade to the recently release KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, and now they can.

The Kubuntu team announced today that the KDE Plasma 5.22 packages are now available in the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, along with newer versions of the KDE Frameworks and KDE Gear software suites, and you can enjoy them all if you follow the next instructions.

Here’s how to install KDE Plasma 5.22 in Kubuntu 21.04

All you have to do to install the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment on your Kubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) computer is to set up the Kubuntu Backports PPA. For that, you must open the Konsole terminal emulator app and execute the following command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

Hit the Enter key when prompted and wait for the command to finish; it will only take a few seconds. Once the command has finished installing the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, you can now update from KDE Plasma 5.21 to KDE Plasma 5.22 by running the following set of commands in Konsole.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Alternatively, you can use the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to install these updates if you don’t like running commands in a terminal emulator. Whatever method you choose, you’ll have to wait for all the new Plasma packages to download and install, which will take a few good minutes.

Once all packages have been downloaded and installed, you should reboot your computer. That’s it, you’re now running KDE Plasma 5.22, and the good news is that you’ll continue to receive newer point releases as they are published upstream by the KDE Project.

The next planned point release, KDE Plasma 5.22.1, is scheduled for June 15th, 2021, and it should arrive in the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository shortly after release. Therefore, make sure you keep your Kubuntu installations up to date at all times for a more stable and reliable KDE Plasma desktop experience.

