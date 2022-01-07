You Can Now Upgrade Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3, Here’s How

The upgrade path from Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” to the latest Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” release is now open and you can finally upgrade your installations following the steps below.

Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” is now available and it brings a new app to manage your recent and favorite documents, improvements to many of the official Linux Mint apps, as well as updated packages.

Linux Mint 20.3 uses the same package base as Linux Mint 20.2, and all previous updates in the Linux Mint 20 series for that matter. This means that you can easily upgrade your existing installations without downloading the new ISO images, which are here mostly for new deployments.

To upgrade Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3, you’ll first need to make a backup of your most important files, you know, just in case something goes wrong (usually everything goes smoothly). You will also have to disable your screensaver, upgrade your Cinnamon spices from System Settings, and update your system.

Once your system is up to date, fire up the Update Manager utility and update it to its latest version. Then, go to the Edit menu and you’ll see a new entry called “Upgrade to “Linux Mint 20.3 Una”.”

Click the “Upgrade to “Linux Mint 20.3 Una” entry and you’ll see the upgrade window telling you that a new version of Linux Mint is now available, namely Linux Mint 20.3.

Click the “Next” button and you’ll be able to access the release notes and new features of the Linux Mint 20.3 release in case you want to know what’s new before upgrading your installations.

Once you’re aware of the new features, click the “Next” button and you’ll be informed that upgrading may represent a risk as new releases could also introduce new issues. Check the “I understand the risk” box if you’re ready to upgrade your Linux Mint installation.

Click the “Apply” button and the upgrade process with begin. Of course, it will take a while for all the new packages to be downloaded and installed, depending on your Internet connection and computer specs.

Once all the packages have been downloaded and installed, you will be notified that your Linux Mint 20.2 computer has been successfully upgraded to Linux Mint 20.3, and that you need to reboot your PC.

That’s it! Enjoy your brand-new Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” installation and its new features!

