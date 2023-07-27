Zorin OS 16.3 Released with New Upgrade Utility, Zorin Connect Improvements

Zorin OS devs informed 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Zorin OS 16.3 as the third update to the latest Zorin OS 16 operating system series based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

Zorin OS 16.3 is here nine months after Zorin OS 16.2 and includes all the latest updates from the upstream Ubuntu repositories to provide those who want to deploy the latest Zorin OS 16 series on new computers with an updated live/installation media with top-notch hardware support and the most recent security patches.

Apart from shipping with all the latest updates from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS repositories, as well as an updated software selection that includes the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source office suite series, the Zorin OS 16.3 release comes with a cool new feature out of the box, Zorin OS Upgrader.

Unveiled last month, Zorin OS Upgrader is the tool Zorin OS users have been waiting for a very long time, allowing them to finally upgrade their existing Zorin OS 16 installations to the latest release, in this case to Zorin OS 16.3. In addition, Zorin OS Upgrader lets you upgrade between the various Zorin OS editions.

Zorin OS Upgrader is pre-installed in Zorin OS 16.3, which means that when you install the system on a new computer, you can upgrade it easily and seamlessly to future releases, such as Zorin OS 16.4.

Existing Zorin OS 16.2 users will have to install Zorin OS Upgrader from the official repositories to upgrade their installations to Zorin OS 16.3, which means that you won’t have to download the new ISO anymore.

“The Upgrader will make it remarkably more convenient for you to access the latest and greatest software far into the future. After over a year in development, we’re proud to announce that we’ve released the Zorin OS Upgrader as a stable feature today,” said Artyom Zorin, CEO & Co-Founder of Zorin OS Technologies.

This release also comes with an updated Zorin Connect app for Android devices, which lets you easily sync and control your Android smartphone to/from your Zorin OS computer.

Improvements include the ability to run commands on your computer from the power menu in Android 11 or later, a themed monochrome icon in Android 13, more playback controls for Spotify, and automatic reconnect to trusted networks in the background on Android 10 and later.

Zorin OS 16.3 is available for download right now from the official website as Zorin OS Core, Lite, Education, and Pro editions. The Zorin OS 16 operating system series will continue to receive support with software updates and security patches until April 2025.

Last updated 3 seconds ago