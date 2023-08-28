9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 27th, 2023

The 152nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 27th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week was Linux 32nd’s birthday and many of you celebrated it in style with some very nice releases like the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, QEMU 8.1 virtualization software, and Linux kernel 6.5.

Several distros were also released this week, including Bodhi Linux 7.0, Kali Linux 2023.3, and Mageia 9. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 27th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 117

New Arch Linux ISO release

GNOME 45 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

