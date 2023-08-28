9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 27th, 2023

The 152nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 27th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was Linux 32nd’s birthday and many of you celebrated it in style with some very nice releases like the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, QEMU 8.1 virtualization software, and Linux kernel 6.5.
Several distros were also released this week, including Bodhi Linux 7.0, Kali Linux 2023.3, and Mageia 9. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 27th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite officially released with many changes
- Bodhi Linux 7.0 arrives with Linux kernel 6.4, based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- QEMU 8.1 is out with a new PipeWire audio backend, many improvements
- Kali Linux 2023.3 brings 9 new tools for ethical hacking, Linux kernel 6.3
- KDE Gear 23.08 is out with lots of goodies for your favorite KDE apps
- Happy 32nd Birthday, Linux!
- Mageia 9 is officially here with Linux 6.4, smaller disk footprint, and more
- GNOME 45’s Nautilus file manager gets a modern full-height sidebar layout
- Linux kernel 6.5 is officially released with MIDI 2.0 support and new drivers
Linux distributions released this week
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.5
- Linux kernel 6.1.49 LTS
- Nuspell 5.1.3
- PuTTY 0.79
- FreeType 2.13.2
- GTK 4.12.1
- Linux kernel 5.15.128 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.192 LTS
- Doxygen 1.9.8
- Python 3.11.5
- Rust 1.72.0
- Transmission 4.0.4
- Wireshark 4.0.8
- Webmin 2.102
- SQLite 3.43.0
- CMake 3.27.4
- Linux kernel 6.4.12
- Mir 2.15.0
- Tor 0.4.8.4
- NVIDIA 535.104.05
- PipeWire 0.3.78
- Git 2.42.0
- Ventoy 1.0.95
- Sigil 2.0.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.9.2
- fwupd 1.9.4
- DBeaver 23.1.5
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 117
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- GNOME 45 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 13 hours ago