9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 20th, 2023

The 151st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 20th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.
This week we celebrated Debian’s 30th anniversary, enjoyed new OpenMandriva Lx and Devuan GNU+Linux releases, and updated our systems to the latest GNOME, KDE, and Budgie releases.
On top of that, we took a first look at the new features coming to the OBS Studio 30 app. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 20th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- OpenMandriva Lx 23.08 arrives with Linux kernel 6.4, Mesa 23.2, and more
- Devuan GNU+Linux 5 is here for software freedom lovers based on Debian 12
- Happy Birthday: Debian turns 30 years old!
- OBS Studio 30.0 promises Intel QSV support on Linux, HDR playback for DeckLink
- GNOME 44.4 is out to improve Epiphany, GNOME Software, and more
- KDE Frameworks 5.109 improves the detection of GPUs on dual-GPU systems
- GNOME 45 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing
- Budgie 10.8 desktop arrives with new Trash Applet, Budgie Menu improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 178
- siduction 2023.1.0 KDE Plasma
- siduction 2023.1.0 Xfce
- siduction 2023.1.0 LXQt
- Regata OS 23.0.14
- TUXEDO 2-20230816
- Absolute Linux 20230816
- Devuan GNU/Linux 5.0.0
- OpenMandriva 23.08 KDE Plasma
- OpenMandriva 23.08 GNOME
- OpenMandriva 23.08 LXQt
- Tails 5.16.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- MKVToolnix 79.0.0
- VueScan 9.8.15
- GNU Gzip 1.13
- Sigil 2.0.0
- PeaZip 9.4.0 (GTK)
- PeaZip 9.4.0 (GTK)
- Xwayland 23.2.0
- Calibre 6.25
- Mutt 2.2.11
- SysVinit 3.08
- util-linux 2.39.2
- GNU Screen 4.9.1
- Blender 3.6.2
- Linux kernel 6.4.11
- Linux kernel 6.1.46 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.127 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.191 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.254 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.292 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.323 LTS
- Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3
- Mesa 23.1.6
- Samba 4.18.6
- CMake 3.27.3
- BIND 9.18.18
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.1.1
- KeePassXC 2.7.6
- Chromium 116.0.5845.96
- Telegram Desktop 4.9.1
- OpenVPN 2.6.6
- Mixxx 2.3.6
- KiCad 7.0.7
- MariaDB 11.0.3
Coming up next week
- LibreOffice 7.6
- Linux kernel 6.5
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 2 days ago