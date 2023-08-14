9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 13th, 2023

The 150th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 13th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
I will keep this short because this week was my birthday and I took some time off from the Linux world. Nevertheless, I kept an eye on the releases and brought you articles about the upcoming GNOME Asia 2023 conference, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, and the latest NVIDIA and NetworkManager versions.
On top of that, I took a look at the new Rhino Linux distribution and warn Debian users about the latest kernel security updates for their systems. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 13th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- GNOME.Asia 2023 will take place in Kathmandu for the GNOME 46 desktop
- First Look at Rhino Linux, a rolling-release distro based on Ubuntu and Xfce
- NVIDIA 535.98 Linux graphics driver arrives with more bug fixes
- NetworkManager 1.44 is out with a new “link” setting and new bond options
- Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is here with Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 graphics stacks
- Debian systems are now patched against “Downfall” and “INCEPTION” CPU flaws
Linux distributions released this week
- XeroLinux 2023.08
- Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 22.04.3 LTS
- Kubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
- Xubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
- Lubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 22.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.2 LTS
- Window Maker Live 0.95.9
- Rhino Linux 2023.1
- Alpine Linux 3.18.3
- EasyOS 5.4.10
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230802
- Tails 5.16
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Midnight Commander 4.8.30
- Linux kernel 6.4.10
- Linux kernel 6.1.45 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.126 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.190 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.253 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.291 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.322 LTS
- CMake 3.27.2
- PostgreSQL 15.4
- OpenSSH Portable 9.4p1
- GNU Octave 8.3.0
- NetworkManager 1.44.0
- WordPress 6.3
- NVIDIA 535.98
- VueScan 9.8.14
- WindowMaker 0.96.0
- Mozilla Firefox 116.0.2
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 (RPM)
Coming up next week
- GNOME 45 beta
- New GNOME 44 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
