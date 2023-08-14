9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 13th, 2023

The 150th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 13th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

I will keep this short because this week was my birthday and I took some time off from the Linux world. Nevertheless, I kept an eye on the releases and brought you articles about the upcoming GNOME Asia 2023 conference, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, and the latest NVIDIA and NetworkManager versions.

On top of that, I took a look at the new Rhino Linux distribution and warn Debian users about the latest kernel security updates for their systems. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 13th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 45 beta

New GNOME 44 point release

New GNOME 43 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

