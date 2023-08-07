9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 6th, 2023

The 149th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 6th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you for your continued support this week by following us on our social media accounts, posting comments and sparking the conversation, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. A huge “thank you” also goes to all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.
This week brought us a few interesting releases for the Mozilla Firefox web browser, KDE Plasma desktop environment, Mozilla Thunderbird email client, as well as MX Linux, Arch Linux, and Nitrux distributions.
On top of that, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users received a major kernel update and I tell you all about the upcoming Fedora Asahi Remix for Apple Sillicon, LMDE 6, and Linux Mint 21.3 distros. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 6th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- MX Linux 23 “Libretto” is out with Linux kernel 6.4, based on Debian Bookworm
- Firefox 116 is now available for download with various new features and improvements
- Arch Linux 2023.08.01 arrives with Linux kernel 6.4 and Archinstall 2.6
- KDE Plasma 5.27.7 improves support for multi-channel audio setups and fixes bugs
- Mozilla Firefox 117 will introduce a built-in, automatic translation feature for sites
- Thunderbird 115.1 improves Flatpak support, hides Quick Filter Bar by default
- Fedora Asahi Remix announced as the flagship distro for Apple Silicon
- LMDE 6 codenamed “Faye”, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for Christmas 2023
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now powered by Linux kernel 6.2 from Ubuntu 23.04
- Systemd-free immutable distro Nitrux 2.9.1 is powered by Linux kernel 6.4
Linux distributions released this week
- CachyOS 230806 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 230806 GNOME
- Nitrux 2.9.1
- Canaima GNU/Linux 7.2 KDE Plasma
- Canaima GNU/Linux 7.2 GNOME
- Canaima GNU/Linux 7.2 Xfce
- Canaima GNU/Linux 7.2 LXDE
- Canaima GNU/Linux 7.2 MATE
- Snal Linux 1.29
- GnoppixNG 23.8 KDE Plasma
- GnoppixNG 23.8 Xfce
- Arch Linux 2023.08.01
- MX Linux 23 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 23 Xfce
- MX Linux 23 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 23 Fluxbox
- Linuxfx 11.4.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 Budgie
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.07.0 CDE
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.1.4
- SeaMonkey 2.53.17
- GTK 4.12.0
- Firebird 4.0.3
- Mozilla Firefox 116.0.1
- PipeWire 0.3.77
- Rust 1.71.1
- Giada 0.25.1
- Calibre 6.24
- Linux kernel 6.4.8
- Linux kernel 6.1.43 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.124 LTS
- Tor Browser 12.5.2
- Chromium 115.0.5790.170
- Qt Creator 11.0.1
- XZ Utils 5.4.4
- FreeCAD 0.21.0
- Snort 3.1.67.0
- LVM2 2.03.22
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.1.0
- PHP 8.2.9
- OpenSSL 3.1.2
- man-pages 6.05
- OpenLDAP 2.6.6
- GNU C Library 2.38
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-15 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-15 (Clang)
- SeaMonkey 2.53.17
- GNU Binutils 2.41
- GNU Emacs 29.1
- GNU Binutils 2.41
- LibreCAD 2.2.0.2
- OpenTTD 13.4
- Shotcut 23.07.09
Coming up next week
- GNOME 45 beta
- New GNOME 44 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 6 hours ago