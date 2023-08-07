9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 6th, 2023

The 149th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 6th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you for your continued support this week by following us on our social media accounts, posting comments and sparking the conversation, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. A huge “thank you” also goes to all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This week brought us a few interesting releases for the Mozilla Firefox web browser, KDE Plasma desktop environment, Mozilla Thunderbird email client, as well as MX Linux, Arch Linux, and Nitrux distributions.

On top of that, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users received a major kernel update and I tell you all about the upcoming Fedora Asahi Remix for Apple Sillicon, LMDE 6, and Linux Mint 21.3 distros. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 6th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 45 beta

New GNOME 44 point release

New GNOME 43 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 6 hours ago