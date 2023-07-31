9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 30th, 2023

The 148th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 30th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got a few good news for fans of the GNOME desktop environment as the GNOME devs have held the annual GUADEC conference, announcing some exciting new features to come like a brand-new window management system for GNOME Shell.

On top of that, Canonical announced Ubuntu RT for Intel CPUs, Mesa 23.2 graphics stack arrived for Linux gamers, Arch Linux’s installer got a major release with more new features and many improvements, and UBports released the second Ubuntu Touch update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 30th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 116

New Arch Linux ISO release

GNOME 45 beta

New GNOME 44 point release

New GNOME 43 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

