9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 30th, 2023

The 148th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 30th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you for your continued support this week by following us on our social media accounts, posting comments and sparking the conversation, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. A huge “thank you” also goes to all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.
This week we got a few good news for fans of the GNOME desktop environment as the GNOME devs have held the annual GUADEC conference, announcing some exciting new features to come like a brand-new window management system for GNOME Shell.
On top of that, Canonical announced Ubuntu RT for Intel CPUs, Mesa 23.2 graphics stack arrived for Linux gamers, Arch Linux’s installer got a major release with more new features and many improvements, and UBports released the second Ubuntu Touch update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 30th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- GUADEC 2023 conference kicks off in Riga for the GNOME 45 desktop environment
- Canonical announces real-time Ubuntu kernel optimized for Intel Core CPUs
- Zorin OS 16.3 Released with New Upgrade Utility, Zorin Connect Improvements
- GNOME devs are working on a new window management system
- Independent distro 4MLinux 43.0 arrives with Linux 6.1 LTS, Thunderbird 115
- Mesa 23.2 brings OpenGL 3.1 & OpenGL ES 3.0 support on Asahi, new RADV features
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 rolls out with support for Fairphone 3, F(x)tec Pro1 X
- Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Hyprland WM, Limine Bootloader
Linux distributions released this week
- PCLinuxOS 2023.07 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2023.07 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2023.07 MATE
- Mabox Linux 23.07
- 4MLinux 43.0
- 4MServer 43.0
- 4MLinux 43.0 Core
- Zorin OS 16.3 Core
- Zorin OS 16.3 Lite
- Zorin OS 16.3 Education
- Zorin OS 16.3 Education Lite
- KDE neon 20230727
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 MATE
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 7.0.1 MinimalCLI
- Snal Linux 1.28
- OpenMediaVault 6.5.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- OpenTTD 13.4
- Shotcut 23.07.09
- Mesa 23.2.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.8.10
- MAME 0.257
- PipeWire 0.3.76
- GCC 13.2.0
- btrfs-progs 6.3.3
- dnf 4.16.2
- Linux kernel 6.4.7
- Linux kernel 6.1.42 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.123 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.188 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.251 LTS
- Chromium 115.0.5790.110
- SciTE 5.3.7
- cURL 8.2.1
- CMake 3.27.1
- Linux kernel 4.19.289 LTS
- Docker 24.0.5
Coming up next week
- Firefox 116
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- GNOME 45 beta
- New GNOME 44 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 3 hours ago