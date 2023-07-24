9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 23rd, 2023

The 147th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 23rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some pretty cool news, starting with our exclusive article about Firefox 116’s upcoming hardware-accelerated video playback for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, Debian Bookworm’s highly-anticipated first point release with lots of bug fixes, and Inkscape’s major 1.3 release with lots of goodies for SVG fans.
On top of that, I show you how to upgrade to Linux Mint 21.2 and tell you all about the new VirtualBox, SparkyLinux, Qt Creator, Proton, NVIDIA, and Shotwell releases. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 23rd, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 Rolling brings Debian 13 Trixie’s packages, Secure Boot, and more
- Tutorial: How to upgrade Linux Mint 21.1 to Linux Mint 21.2
- NVIDIA 535.86.05 Linux graphics driver improves Wayland support, fixes bugs
- VirtualBox 7.0.10 arrives with initial support for Linux kernels 6.4 and 6.5
- Qt Creator 11 open-source IDE adds integrated terminal, GitHub Copilot support
- Proton 8.0-3 is out with support for Propnight, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Firefox 116 will add hardware-accelerated video playback for Raspberry Pi 4
- Debian 12.1 “Bookworm” releases with 89 bug fixes and 26 security updates
- Shotwell 0.32.2 image viewer adds support for HEIF files with the .HIF extension
- Inkscape 1.3 open-source SVG editor is here with new Shape Builder tool, many changes
- Neptune 8.0 “Juna” is here based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
- Debian GNU/Linux is now officially supported on the RISC-V architecture
Linux distributions released this week
- Network Security Toolkit 38-13644
- Neptune 8.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 Standard
- Regata OS 23.0.13
- LibreELEC 11.0.3
- KDE neon 20230720
- Whonix 17.0.3.0 (OVA for VirtualBox)
- Bluestar Linux 6.4.3
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2023.07 MinimalCLI
- XeroLinux 2023.07
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.1.3
- mpv 0.36.0
- Inkscape 1.3
- Linux kernel 6.4.5
- Linux kernel 6.1.40 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.121 LTS
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-14 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-14 (Clang)
- Shotwell 0.32.2
- darktable 4.4.2
- Webmin 2.100
- Proton 8.0-3
- IceWM 3.4.1
- Mesa 23.1.4
- PipeWire 0.3.75
- Chromium 115.0.5790.102
- Mir 2.14.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.8.5
- GStreamer 1.22.5
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.0.1
- Qt Creator 11.0.0
- Ventoy 1.0.94
- Wine 8.0.2
- Samba 4.18.5
- OpenSSH Portable 9.3p2
- Chromium 115.0.5790.98
- Mozilla Firefox 115.0.3
- cURL 8.2.0
- Qt 6.5.2
- Snort 3.1.66.0
- VirtualBox 7.0.10
- BIND 9.18.17
- CMake 3.27.0
- Mir 2.14.0
- NVIDIA 535.86.05
- systemd 253.7
- GNU Tar 1.35
- MySQL 8.1.0
- Blender 3.6.1
Coming up next week
- GUADEC 2023 conference
- Zorin OS 16.3
- Ubuntu real-time kernel for Intel SoCs
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
