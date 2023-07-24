9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 23rd, 2023

The 147th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 23rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

Thank you for your continued support this week by following us on our social media accounts, posting comments and sparking the conversation, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. A huge “thank you” also goes to all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This week we got some pretty cool news, starting with our exclusive article about Firefox 116’s upcoming hardware-accelerated video playback for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, Debian Bookworm’s highly-anticipated first point release with lots of bug fixes, and Inkscape’s major 1.3 release with lots of goodies for SVG fans.

On top of that, I show you how to upgrade to Linux Mint 21.2 and tell you all about the new VirtualBox, SparkyLinux, Qt Creator, Proton, NVIDIA, and Shotwell releases. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 23rd, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GUADEC 2023 conference

Zorin OS 16.3

Ubuntu real-time kernel for Intel SoCs

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 24 hours ago