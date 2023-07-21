Proton 8.0-3 Is Out with Support for Propnight, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Valve released today Proton 8.0-3 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for those who want to play Windows games on Linux.

As expected, Proton 8.0-3 is here with support for more Windows games to play on your Linux box, including Propnight, Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy, Bloodrayne Terminal Cut 1/2, Breakout 13, Murasaki Tsurugi, PooShooter: Toilet Invaders, Purgo Box, Olympia Rising, and Summoners War: Chronicles.

Also supported in this release are the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Minecraft Legends, Company of Heroes: Battle of Crete, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Gunfire: Reborn, Super Bomberman R, and StreetStep: 21st Century Basketball video games.

Improvements were also brought to previously supported games, such as Grand Theft Auto V, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Indiana Jones and The Emperor, Nioh: Complete Edition, DJMAX RESPECT V, BeamNG.drive, Cafe Stella, TRAHA Global, Gears 5, Doom Eternal, and Call of Duty 2.

The same goes for the Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XIII, Tales of Berseria, Madballs in Babo: Invasion, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Pentiment, Grounded, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Witcher 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut, Life is Strange Remastered, Uru: Complete Chronicles, Richman: Classic, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Among other changes, this release improves support for the Battle.net and EA launchers, Ubisoft Connect, the Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher, support for EOS games, the PlanetSide 2 launcher, as well as multiple Unity titles on the Steam Deck.

Under the hood, Proton 8.0-3 comes with updated core components DXVK 2.2-34-g4d254b13, vkd3d-proton 2.9-21-gf52e6482, and dxvk-nvapi 0.6.3-4-g2483eac. For more details about the changes included in this release, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

Linux gamers will automatically receive this update the next time they open their Steam Client. You can enable Proton 8.0-3 under “Settings > Steam Play > Advanced > Run other titles with.”

Last updated 26 mins ago