9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 16th, 2023

The 146th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 16th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

It’s been a slow week for Linux news and releases, yet we had some great announcements this week starting with SUSE’s announcement about forking RHEL to preserve choice in enterprise Linux, Thunderbird 115 with its brand-new Supernova UI, and Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” with its cool new features and enhancements.

On top of that, I tell you all about Star Labs’ new mini Linux PC and the end of life for the Linux 6.3 kernel series, and wish Slackware Linux a happy 30th birthday. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 16th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 44.3

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 23 hours ago