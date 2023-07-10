9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 9th, 2023

The 145th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 9th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you all for your continued support by following us on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. As usual, a big “thank you” goes to all our current and past donors/sponsors for keeping the website alive!
This was a great week with lots of cool news, starting with the release of blendOS 3 and Solus 4.4, new development versions of the Firefox web browser and GNOME desktop environment, more KDE goodies, and some good news for Budgie desktop users.
On top of that, TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux laptop and I show you how to install the latest GNOME alpha/beta versions on Arch Linux. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 9th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Firefox 116 beta brings Quick Actions in the address bar, improves Wayland support
- GNOME 45 alpha is now available for public testing with many new features
- New TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Linux laptop promises the fastest notebook hardware on the planet
- KDE Gear 23.04.3 is out as the last update in the series to fix more bugs
- Immutable Distro blendOS 3 is now officially available based on Arch Linux
- Wayland support for Budgie Desktop looks bright, even for Budgie 10
- GNOME Shell 45 improves the built-in screen recorder, removes the App Menu indicator
- GNOME’s Phosh 0.29 mobile UI shell adds lockscreen notifications for ongoing calls
- Solus 4.4 “Harmony” arrives with Secure Boot support, Linux 6.3, and more
- Lightweight distro Q4OS 5.2 “Aquarius” is out based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”
- KDE Frameworks 5.108 releases with various bug fixes and improvements
- Tutorial: How to install the latest GNOME alpha/beta versions on Arch Linux
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 6.5 Release Candidate
- Ubuntu-Based Linux Lite 6.6 comes with an AI Helper, now available for testing
Linux distributions released this week
- Solus 4.4 Budgie
- Solus 4.4 KDE Plasma
- Solus 4.4 GNOME
- Solus 4.4 MATE
- Q4OS 5.2 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 5.2 KDE TDE
- KDE neon 20230706
- Bluestar Linux 6.4.1
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230705 Xfce
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230704
- Fatdog64 812
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- fwupd 1.8.17
- DBeaver 23.1.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.13.0
- Mozilla Firefox 115.0.1
- Docker 24.0.4
- digiKam 8.1.0
- Squid 6.1
- PipeWire 0.3.73
- Linux kernel 6.4.2
- Linux kernel 6.3.12
- Linux kernel 6.1.38 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.120 LTS
- Samba 4.18.4
- Tor Browser 12.5.1
- GnuPG 2.4.3
- PHP 8.2.8
- Snort 3.1.65.0
- MKVToolnix 78.0.0
- Perl 5.38.0
Coming up next week
- Thunderbird 115 “Supernova”
- New GNOME 44 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago