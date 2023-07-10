9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 9th, 2023

The 145th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 9th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This was a great week with lots of cool news, starting with the release of blendOS 3 and Solus 4.4, new development versions of the Firefox web browser and GNOME desktop environment, more KDE goodies, and some good news for Budgie desktop users.

On top of that, TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux laptop and I show you how to install the latest GNOME alpha/beta versions on Arch Linux. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 9th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Thunderbird 115 “Supernova”

New GNOME 44 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

