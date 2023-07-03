9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 2nd, 2023

The 144th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 2nd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

The end of June and the beginning of July were really hot and full of great news. We got new Libreboot and GNU Linux-libre kernel releases, a major Blender release that’s also an LTS one, a new Firefox release that’s also an ESR one, as well as new distro releases including Nitrux, Peppermint OS, and KaOS.

TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux laptop, Collabora shared more details about their work on the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, Fedora Project plans on pushing their new Anaconda WebUI installer to the masses, and GNOME Project continues its work on the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 6.4 kernel on Ubuntu and give you a first look at the new Zorin OS Upgrader utility. You can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 2nd, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New GNOME 44 point release

GNOME 45 alpha release

New KDE Gear 23.04 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

