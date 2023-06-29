Nitrux 2.9 Released with New Upgrade Tool, Latest KDE Software, and Much More

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 2.9 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, systemd-free, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

Highlights of Nitrux 2.9 include the brand-new Nitrux Update Tool System ( nuts ) to finally make it easier to upgrade and roll back your installations, the latest KDE software including KDE Plasma 5.27.6 LTS, KDE Frameworks 5.107, and KDE Gear 23.04.2, as well as Linux kernel 6.3.9-Liquorix.

Nitrux 2.9 also ships with extra firewall rules to enable the pairing of the KDE Connect mobile app with your Nitrux desktop by default, enables NVMe multipath for all new installations by default, and adds several new modules and improves support for GTK apps to the Fcitx5 input method framework.

Several new tools are also present in this release, namely the dbab, a DNSmasq-based ad-blocking utility using Pixelserv, Maliit GTK+ 2 and GTK+ 3 input method modules, Mozc Setup GUI, Input Method Configuration, Plasma Firewall, Zap AppImage CLI manager, Plasma Gamemode, Zero Install, HPLIP, and Flatpak Permissions Management KCM for KDE Plasma.

Among other noteworthy changes, Nitrux 2.9 introduces an application menu entry to install Heroic Games Launcher, adds support for the OpenConnect VPN plugin for NetworkManager, and implements kexec-tools to let you boot a Linux kernel from the context of a running kernel.

Many components have been updated to provide users with top-notch hardware support. These include the latest NVIDIA 535.54.03 graphics driver, MESA 23.2-git graphics stack, AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan (AMDVLK) 2023.Q2.3, Distrobox 1.5.0, MauiKit 3.0.0, OpenRC 0.47.1, and Intel SOF firmware 2.2.5.

On top of that, Nitrux 2.9 comes with an updated linux-firmware package that includes new firmware files for the amdgpu, ath11k, brcm, cirrus, cxgb4, i915, intel/avs, iwlwifi, rtl_bt, rtlwifi, rtw89, and many other drivers.

Of course, several issues and annoyances reported by users from previous releases have been addressed to make Nitrux more stable and reliable for everyday use. With that in mind, you can download Nitrux 2.9 right now from the official website for new installations or upgrade from Nitrux 2.8.1 using the new upgrade utility.

Last updated 44 mins ago