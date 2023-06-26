9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 25th, 2023

The 143rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 25th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some pretty good news as Linux 6.4 finally arrived after two months of development with improved support for our hardware, the KDE Project pushed another hefty update to Plasma 5.27 LTS users, and Nitrux devs finally announced an upgrade tool that will also perform backups and rollbacks.

On top of that, System76 refreshed two of its Linux laptops with the latest generation of Intel Core CPUs and other goodies, Linux Mint 21.2 entered public beta testing, and Ubuntu 23.10 got a newer kernel.

Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 25th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

New GNOME 43 point release

New GNOME 44 point release

GNOME 45 alpha

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 2 days ago