9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 25th, 2023

The 143rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 25th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some pretty good news as Linux 6.4 finally arrived after two months of development with improved support for our hardware, the KDE Project pushed another hefty update to Plasma 5.27 LTS users, and Nitrux devs finally announced an upgrade tool that will also perform backups and rollbacks.
On top of that, System76 refreshed two of its Linux laptops with the latest generation of Intel Core CPUs and other goodies, Linux Mint 21.2 entered public beta testing, and Ubuntu 23.10 got a newer kernel.
Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 25th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- OBS Studio 29.1.3 improves the Source Record plugin, AMF encoder, and more
- Nitrux devs make it easier to upgrade your immutable Nitrux OS installations
- System76’s Oryx Pro and Bonobo WS Linux laptops get “Raptor Lake” CPUs
- Linux Mint 21.2 Beta is now available for download with Cinnamon 5.8
- KDE Plasma 5.27.6 is out to improve Plasma Wayland session, support for Flatpak apps
- Darktable 4.4 open-source RAW image editor releases with many new features
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) is now powered by Linux kernel 6.3
- Ardour 7.5 revamps tempo maps editing, remembers I/O connections per device
- Linux kernel 6.4 has been officially released with Intel LAM support, more Rust code
Linux distributions released this week
- Nobara Linux 38 KDE Plasma
- Nobara Linux 38 GNOME
- Bluestar Linux 6.3.9
- KDE neon 20230622
- Proxmox 8.0 Virtual Environment
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-4
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230619 Xfce
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230619 MATE
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.4
- GnuCash 5.2
- DBeaver 23.1.1
- PeaZip 9.3.0 (Qt)
- PeaZip 9.3.0 (GTK)
- FreeType 2.13.1
- Ventoy 1.0.93
- FLAC 1.4.3
- Tor Browser 12.5
- Mesa 23.1.3
- VueScan 9.8.08
- CUPS 2.4.6
- BIND 9.18.16
- Linux kernel 6.3.9
- Linux kernel 6.1.35 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.118 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.185 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.248 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.287 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.319 LTS
- darktable 4.4.0
- Ghostscript 10.01.2
- Mozilla Firefox 104.0.2
- GStreamer 1.22.4
- Snort 3.1.64.0
- OBS Studio 29.1.3
- qBittorrent 4.5.4
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- New GNOME 44 point release
- GNOME 45 alpha
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
