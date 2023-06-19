9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 18th, 2023

The 142nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 18th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got a major Steam Client update that finally brings a refreshed UI and hardware acceleration on Linux, a major NVIDIA graphics driver release that brings better Wayland support and many other improvements, as well as several new distro releases including Ultramarine Linux 38, Tails 5.14, and SparkyLinux 7.0.

On top of that, I tell you about the upcoming end of life of the Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” operating system release and give you a first look at the Fedora-based risiOS distro. Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 18th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 6.4

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

