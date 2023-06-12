9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 11th, 2023

The 141st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 11th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I would like to thank everyone for supporting us this week with your comments, likes, shares/boosts/retweets, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. We recently reached 10K followers on Mastodon and we want to thank you all for this amazing milestone! A huge thanks also goes to all our current and previous donors!

This week was full of awesome releases, starting with the long-anticipated Debian 12 “Bookworm” and openSUSE Leap 15.5 operating system, and continuing with the Firefox 114 web browser, Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment, as well as new KDE Frameworks and KDE Gear releases for KDE fans.

On top of that, I give you a first look at the new features in the upcoming Firefox 115 web browser, Thunderbird 115 email client, and blendOS 3 immutable distribution. Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 11th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

…hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

