9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 11th, 2023

The 141st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 11th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was full of awesome releases, starting with the long-anticipated Debian 12 “Bookworm” and openSUSE Leap 15.5 operating system, and continuing with the Firefox 114 web browser, Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment, as well as new KDE Frameworks and KDE Gear releases for KDE fans.
On top of that, I give you a first look at the new features in the upcoming Firefox 115 web browser, Thunderbird 115 email client, and blendOS 3 immutable distribution. Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 11th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- blendOS 3 promises support for 9 Linux distros, repository-less updates
- Firefox 114 arrives with revamped DNS over HTTPS feature, WebTransport by default
- Firefox 115 Beta brings Cookie Banner Reduction, Quick Actions in the address bar
- openSUSE Leap 15.5 releases with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, and more
- postmarketOS 23.06 arrives for Linux phones and tablets with GNOME Mobile
- First Look: Cinnamon 5.8 desktop is out with gestures, dark mode, styles, and more
- KDE Gear 23.04.2 is out to improve Dolphin, Kdenlive, and other KDE apps
- LibreOffice 7.5.4 office suite is available for download with more than 80 bug fixes
- Thunderbird 115 reaches beta with updated UI and improved OpenPGP support
- KDE Frameworks 5.107 enables thumbnail caching on encrypted volumes
- Debian 12 “Bookworm” officially released with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and more
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.3.6
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 12.0.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.0.0 LXDE
- EasyOS 5.4
- Zevenet Community Edition 5.13.4
- KDE neon 20230608
- Ultramarine Linux 38
- ArchLabs Linux 2023.06.07
- openSUSE Leap 15.5 KDE Plasma
- openSUSE Leap 15.5 Xfce
- openSUSE Leap 15.5 GNOME
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- OpenTTD 13.3
- Mozilla Firefox 114.0.1
- Linux kernel 6.3.7
- Linux kernel 6.1.33 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.116 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.183 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.246 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.285 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.317 LTS
- fwupd 1.8.16
- Calibre 6.20
- Tor Browser 12.0.7
- Audacity 3.3.3
- PHP 8.2.7
- Mesa 23.1.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.12.0
- SABnzbd 4.0.2
- GCompris 3.3
- MariaDB 11.0.2
- Python 3.11.4
- OpenZFS 2.1.12
- CUPS 2.4.4
- Postfix 3.8.1
- Chromium 114.0.5735.106
- VueScan 9.8.04
- GTK 4.10.4
- HPLIP 3.23.5
- MKVToolnix 77.0.0
- IceWM 3.4.0
Coming up next week
- …hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
