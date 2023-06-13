Ultramarine Linux 38 Launches with System76’s Scheduler, Based on Fedora 38

Ultramarine Linux 38 has been released as yet another Fedora Linux-based distribution featuring four editions with the Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and elementary OS’s Pantheon desktop environments.

Based on Fedora Linux 38, but shipping with Linux kernel 6.3 by default, Ultramarine Linux 38 (codename Tortuga) now uses System76’s CPU scheduler for prioritizing processes for improved desktop responsiveness.

The devs note the fact that System76’s scheduler is included in all four editions, but only the GNOME one will automatically detect the application that’s currently in use. In addition, Ultramarine Linux 38 offers a tweaked shutdown sequence where the services were limited for faster/shorter shutdown times.

Talking about editions, Ultramarine Linux’s flagship edition features the latest Budgie 10.7 desktop environment, while the rest of the editions come with GNOME 44.1, KDE Plasma 5.27.5 LTS, and Pantheon desktops. The KDE Plasma edition is accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.106 and KDE Gear 23.04.1 software suites.

GNOME edtion KDE Plasma edition Pantheon edition

Other than that, Ultramarine Linux 38 brings better support for Thai and Khmer languages and adds several new wallpapers for a refreshed desktop experience across all supported editions.

Similar to other Fedora-based Linux distributions, Ultramarine Linux is designed to be user-friendly for newcomers by including various tweaks out-of-the-box to make it easier to set up your system and stay out of your way as much as possible.

Ultramarine Linux devs even offer a script for those who want to convert their Fedora Linux installations to Ultramarine Linux. The devs promise rock-solid stability, developer-friendly tools, and a smooth, out-of-the-box Fedora Linux experience for all supported flavors.

If you want to give Ultramarine Linux 38 a try on your personal computers, you can download the Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, or Pantheon editions right now from the official website. All flavors are supported on both 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures.

