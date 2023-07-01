Independent Distro KaOS 2023.06 Is Out with Linux 6.3, Latest KDE Software

The KaOS developers announced today the release and general availability of KaOS 2023.06 as a new ISO snapshot for this KDE-focused and Arch Linux-inspired independent GNU/Linux distribution.

KaOS 2023.06 comes a little over two months after the KaOS 2023.04 snapshot, which celebrated the project’s 10th anniversary by offering users a dedicated ISO image with an early preview of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

This new ISO release continues this tradition to offer adventurous users a new KDE Plasma 6 preview ISO image. However, once again, the devs warn users that this ISO is not installable as the Calamares graphical installer is not yet ready for Qt 6/Plasma 6 and that there are only a few apps built against the Qt 6 framework.

However, KaOS 2023.06 is here as a stable ISO release featuring the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.6 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 23.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.107 open-source software suites, all built against Qt 5.15.10.

Included in this new KaOS release is also the latest SDDM 0.20.0 display manager, which adds support for the Wayland session using the kwin_wayland shell. The KaOS devs noted the fact that this change brings their independent distro one step closer to dropping X11.

On top of that, the Calamares graphical installer now comes with an updated automated partitioning option to offer users the ability to install KaOS with any of the popular Linux filesystems, including Btrfs, EXT4, XFS, and ZFS, without having to perform manual partitioning.

Calamares installer in KaOS 2023.06

Under the hood, the KaOS 2023.06 release is powered by the latest Linux 6.3 kernel series and comes with an updated toolchain consisting of GCC 12.3.0, GNU C Library 2.37, GNU Binutils 2.40, Glib2 2.76.3, systemd 253.5, Python 3.10.12, Util-Linux 2.39.1, ZFS 2.1.12, GnuPG 2.4.2, libssh2 1.11.0, and others.

You can download KaOS 2023.06 right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Since KaOS Linux follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever, existing users will need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command.

