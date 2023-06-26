GNU Linux-Libre 6.4 Kernel Released for Those Who Want to Build 100% Free PCs

The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.4 kernel, the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel is here to clean up newly added op-tee, rtl8710b, qcom cloud AI, and Bluetooth NXP protocol drivers, clean up blob names in qcom AArch64 DTS files, and adjust deblobbing for x86 microcode docs, x86 Android tablets, and QAT crypto drivers.

In addition to removing proprietary code from various drivers, the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel comes with all the new features and improvements that have been included in the upstream Linux 6.4 kernel series but doesn’t ship with non-free components as the upstream kernel.

This means that the GNU Linux-libre kernel is targeted at those who want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer that doesn’t include any proprietary drivers or code, but only Open Source software. Software freedom lovers can download the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel right now from the official website.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel can be installed on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution, but the developers also provide ready-to-use binary packages for Debian-based (DEB) and Red Hat-based (RPM) distributions. For more details check out the Freesh project and RPM Freedom websites.

Linux kernel 6.4 introduces new features like Intel LAM (Liniar Address Masking) support, user trace events, improved Rust language support, LoongArch support for the nolibc library, support for zoned block devices for the F2FS file system, more goodies for the RISC-V architecture, a new STACKLEAK security feature for the s390 (IBM System z) architecture, and much more.

