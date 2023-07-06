Immutable Distro blendOS 3 Now Officially Available Based on Arch Linux

blendOS developers and Ubuntu Unity maintainer Rudra Saraswat announced today the general availability of blendOS 3 as another major update to this Arch Linux-based immutable Linux distribution with some unique features.

blendOS 3 is here to enhance its ability to run other GNU/Linux distributions inside blendOS via Distrobox/Podman by adding support for a total of 9 distros, including Arch Linux, AlmaLinux OS, Crystal Linux, Debian GNU/Linux, Fedora Linux, Kali Linux, Neurodebian Bookworm, Rocky Linux, and Ubuntu Linux.

Another major new feature in blendOS 3 is support for no less than 7 desktop environments, including KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, and Deepin, and the ability to easily and instantaneously switch between them with system track .

In addition, blendOS 3 adds support for 10 container distributions and the Nix package manager, new developer-friendly CLI utilities for system and user operations, reproducible systems (containers and dotfiles), as well as a new approach to performing system updates without using a package repository.

“Unlike traditional Linux distributions, blendOS uses ISOs for updates, with your system being rebuilt on an update. Thanks to zsync , the update download size usually hovers around 10-100 MiBs, contrary to what you might have assumed,” explains Rudra Saraswat.

blendOS already supported Android apps out-of-the-box via WayDroid, but the new release makes installing more apps easily by simply double-clicking on APK, DEB, RPM, or pkg.tar.zst binary files to install them into a container. The devs note the fact that for APK files you will first need to initialize Android app support from the blendOS Settings app.

If you want to give it a try, blendOS 3 (codename Bhatura) is available for download right now from the official website featuring the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.6 LTS, GNOME 44.2, Xfce 4.18, LXQt 1.3.0, Cinnamon 5.8, MATE 1.26, and Deepin editions.

Last updated 1 hour ago