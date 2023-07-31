MX Linux 23 “Libretto” Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.4, Based on Debian Bookworm

MX Linux 23 “Libretto” is now available for download as the latest stable version of this lightweight Debian-based distribution featuring KDE Plasma, Xfce, and Fluxbox editions.

Derived from the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, MX Linux 23 comes with the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series by default for all three editions supporting both 32-bit and 64-bit systems.

However, MX Linux’s AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions are powered by the latest Linux 6.4 kernel series for those who need its new features and the extra hardware support where the Linux 6.1-powered images fail to detect your hardware. The AHS editions are available with KDE Plasma and Xfce desktops only for 64-bit systems.

All three MX Linux editions have been updated to include the latest versions of their pre-installed desktop environments. They come with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, and Fluxbox 1.3.7.

New features include support for swapfiles in the installer when using the “regular” auto installation method, support for PipeWire and WirePlumber for managing audio instead of PulseAudio, and nala command-line APT frontend as the default backend for MX Updater.

The installer also received various UI adjustments, seamless legacy grub-pc updates, various fixes for grub-install functions, additional help guidance right in the installer GUI, and removal of the “dump” entries that might be clogging up your NVRAM.

MX Linux 23 also enables UFW as the default firewall, adds a more obvious “check media” function to the live boot menus on all three editions, updates MX apps that include various enhancements like support for launching them with individual policy kit configurations, and fixes numerous bugs.

The Fluxbox edition received many new configuration options, special “appfinder” configurations for the Rofi file manager replacing xfce4-appfinder, as well as support for theming Fluxbox using MX Tweak’s theme module.

All three editions now include the popular Orca screen reader and a screen magnifier tool for accessibility. In addition, the Xfce edition now uses xfce4-screensaver as the default screen locker.

You can download MX Linux 23 right now from the official website. MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” users can upgrade their installations by following the instructions provided by the devs here.

Last updated 30 mins ago