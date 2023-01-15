MX Linux 21.3 Released with Xfce 4.18 and Linux Kernel 6.0

The MX Linux devs released today MX Linux 21.3 as the latest stable version and the third iteration in the MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” stable series of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution built around the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.

MX Linux 21.3 comes four and a half months after MX Linux 21.2 and it features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, which brings numerous new features and improvements.

This release also comes with all the updated packages and security fixes from the Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 “Bullseye” repositories. Under the hood, the system is powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, but the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition comes with the newer Linux 6.0 kernel series.

Existing MX Linux 21 users will stay with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS since it is supported until December 2026, but if you want to deploy MX Linux with Linux kernel 6.0, you’ll have to download the new AHS image.

MX Linux 21.3 comes in the usual flavors featuring the Xfce and KDE Plasma desktop environments, as well as Fluxbox window manager, the latter also being available for 32-bit machines. An AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition is available only with the Xfce desktop environment.

You can download the ISO images right now from the official website or by using the direct download links below. There’s no need for existing MX Linux 21 users to download the new ISOs to keep their installations up to date, but just to run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Termina app.

