Systemd-Free Immutable Distro Nitrux 2.9.1 Is Out Powered by Linux Kernel 6.4

Nitrux developed Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 2.9.1 as a fresh installation media for this Debian-based, systemd-free immutable GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop environment and featuring its own graphical interface called NX Desktop.

Even if the version number makes it look like a small point release to last month’s Nitrux 2.9 release, Nitrux 2.9.1 get a major kernel bump from Linux 6.3, which reached end of life on July 11th, 2023, to the latest Linux 6.4 kernel series. Nitrux 2.9.1 comes with a Liquorix-flavored Linux kernel 6.4.8.

On top of that, this release ships with the very latest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 5.27.7 LTS desktop environment, as well as KDE Frameworks 5.108 and KDE Gear 23.04.3 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 LTS open-source application framework.

Several new tools made it into this release, including the Kernel Boot (kboot) utility to help you load other kernels on the fly, Hardware Probe Tool for probing hardware, VMetal for running Windows alongside Nitrux, and fuse-overlayfs as an implementation of overlay+shiftfs in FUSE for rootless containers.

Nitrux 2.9.1 also ships with Kvantum Manager SVG-based theme engine for Qt4/Qt5 and KDE, the popular fdisk, cfdisk, and sfdisk partitioning utilities, MariaDB database client/server, the Toolbox utility for managing containers, and slirp4netns for managing user-mode networking for unprivileged network namespaces.

As expected, several components have been updated to provide users with top-notch hardware support and the very latest apps. These include the latest NVIDIA 535.86.05 proprietary graphics driver, MESA 23.3-git graphics stack, an updated AMD Microcode with a patch for the “Zenbleed” vulnerability for AMD Zen2 processors, OpenRC 0.48.0, Intel SOF firmware 2.2.6, and Mozilla Firefox 116 web browser.

Last but not least, Nitrux 2.9.1 brings support for providing compression and decompression of some file formats used by Microsoft Windows, such as SZDD, HLP, KWAJ, CAB, CHM, LIT, WIM, and LZX.

You can download Nitrux 2.9.1 right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below if you want to install it on a new computer. Existing Nitrux users can upgrade their installations using the new upgrade utility introduced in version 2.9.

Last updated 1 hour ago