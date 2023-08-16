Debian Turns 30 Years Old, Happy Birthday!

Today is Debian Day and the day when the Debian GNU/Linux universal operating system and the community-supported Debian Project founded by Ian Murdock turn 30 years old.

Believe it or not, it’s been 30 years since the late Ian Murdock announced the Debian Project on August 16th, 1993, and the initial release of Debian GNU/Linux a month later on September 15th, in an attempt to develop the “Universal Operating System.”

Just last month we celebrated Slackware’s 30th anniversary as the oldest GNU/Linux distribution still being actively maintained, and now it’s time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Debian GNU/Linux.

Now, 30 years later, Debian is being used by millions of users around the world, either directly by using the Debian GNU/Linux operating system or by using one of its numerous derivatives, such as the very popular Ubuntu or Linux Mint.

Without further ado, I would like to wish the team behind Debian Project a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Parties will take place in Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Germany (CCCcamp), Portugal, and Turkey. You’re invited to join at https://wiki.debian.org/DebianDay/2023.

Meanwhile, the Debian Project continues the work on the current and future releases of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system to give us the best possible releases.

They just released Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 as the first stable update to the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series, while they’re working hard on the next major release, Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie”, as the first release to officially offer support for the RISC-V hardware architecture.

Image credits: Debian Project

Last updated 1 hour ago