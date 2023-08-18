KDE Frameworks 5.109 Improves Detection of GPUs on Dual-GPU Systems

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.109 as the latest version of this open-source software suite consisting of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE applications.

KDE Frameworks 5.109 is here about a week later than expected to improve the detection of graphics cards on dual-GPU systems. According to the developers, this change unlocks the ability to tell the system to use the more powerful discrete GPU for specific apps.

KDE Frameworks 5.109 also improves support for copying a very large number of files by fixing a bug that could cause some items to be silently skipped, adds support for reading file sizes from ZIP64 extended fields to the KArchive app, and updates support for Swedish holidays in the KHolidays library.

The KTextEditor powerful text editor app received improved backspace behavior for empty lines when the cursor is beyond the line’s end (block selection mode), improved up/down cursor movement in the Block Selection mode, and improved completion by only starting characters of items that are matched.

Other than that, this release improves the KIconThemes library to no longer automatically set Breeze as the fallback theme on Android systems. For more details about the changes included in this update, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

KDE Frameworks 5.109 is rolling out now to your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, so make sure that you keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the new packages. KDE Plasma users and those using KDE apps are recommended to update to this new KDE Frameworks release as soon as possible.

