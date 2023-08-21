Bodhi Linux 7.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.4, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Bodhi Linux 7.0 has been released today as a major update to this Ubuntu derivative featuring a fork of the lightweight and fancy Enlightenment desktop environment.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 comes more than 2 years after Bodhi Linux 6.0 and introduces a new flavor called “s76” that features a more recent kernel, namely Linux 6.4, packaged by System76 for those who want cutting-edge performance.

The standard ISO image is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series for those looking for stability. Both ISOs are based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series with support for Ubuntu backports in the sources list. This major release also enables kernel updates by default.

Bodhi Linux’s Enlightenment-based Moksha desktop environment received some attention in Bodhi Linux 7.0 and it no longer relies on deprecated libraries. There’s also a new default theme called Moksha Green and a keyboard shortcuts viewer was implemented in the Menu.

On top of that, Moksha received windows snapping to screen edges, a DnD feature for menu items, file preview improvements, smart menu orientation for multi-monitor setups, systemd support for sysactions, and a bunch of other fixes that you can check out in the release notes.

Among other changes, Bodhi Linux 7.0 ships with Thunar’s archive plugin pre-installed by default, a web browser manager tool inspired by the Zorin OS Browser Manager tool to make it easier for users to install their favorite web browsers, support for notification actions, and support for application instances in the iBar module.

The login screen has been updated as well for this major release with a new Plymouth theme and a newer Slick Greeter version (1.8.1) that features a password reveal functionality. Also updated is the EFL library (1.26.99-3) and the Terminology terminal emulator (1.13.1-3) from Enlightenment’s Git repos.

Last but not least, this release updates Bodhi Linux’s Quick Start Guide with support more multiple languages. Bodhi Linux 7.0 is available for download right now from the official website.

