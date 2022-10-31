9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 31st, 2022, “Halloween Edition”

The 109th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 31st, 2022, “Halloween Edition” keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween everyone! 🎃
This week Kubuntu 22.10 users received the KDE Plasma 5.26 update, TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux-powered laptop, Canonical enabled Ubuntu Server 22.10 on a new RISC-V computer, and Linux kernel 5.19 users were urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.0.
On top of that, Ubuntu 22.10 users received their first kernel security update to patch the latest Wi-Fi driver stack vulnerabilities and KDE Plasma 5.26 users received a second maintenance update to their beloved desktop environment.
New releases of the Zorin OS and SparkyLinux distributions arrive as well this week, which concluded with our exclusive Xfce Apps Update for October 2022. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 31st, 2022.
Spooky news of the week
- Tutorial: You can now install KDE Plasma 5.26 on Kubuntu 22.10
- Linux kernel 5.19 reached end of life and users are urged to upgrade to Linux 6.0
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Linux laptop launches with 240Hz display, DDR5 RAM
- Ubuntu 22.10 now runs on Sipeed’s LicheeRV D1 RISC-V Linux single-board computer
- Ubuntu 22.10 gets first kernel security update to address recent Wi-Fi stack vulnerabilities
- KDE Plasma 5.26.2 disables animated wallpaper feature on X11 due to severe memory leak
- Debian-based SparkyLinux 2022.10 Rolling ISOs updated with Linux kernel 6.0 by default
- Zorin OS 16.2 arrives as a friendly and accessible alternative to Windows 11
- Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2022: Thunar gets more new features towards Xfce 4.18
Linux distributions released this week
- KDE neon 20221030
- Bluestar Linux 6.0.5
- MakuluLinux 2022-10-29
- Voyager Live 22.10
- Regata OS 22.0.6
- Tails 5.6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.0.6
- Linux kernel 5.15.76 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.152 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.221 LTS
- PHP 8.1.12
- exfatprogs 1.2.0
- MAME 0.249
- Snort 3.1.45.0
- FileZilla 3.62.0
- VueScan 9.7.95
- Tor Browser 11.5.6
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.4.1
- Wireshark 4.0.1
- Linux kernel 4.19.262 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.296 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.331 LTS
- Tor Browser 11.5.5
- Mir 2.10.0
- cURL 7.86.0
- Mozilla Firefox 106.0.2
- Chromium 107.0.5304.68
- Docker 20.10.21
- Shotcut 22.10.25
- Ventoy 1.0.81
- Samba 4.17.2
- GTK 4.8.2
- systemd 251.7
- Python 3.11.0
- snapd 2.57.5
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- New KDE Gear 22.08 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
