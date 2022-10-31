9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 31st, 2022, “Halloween Edition”

The 109th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 31st, 2022, “Halloween Edition” keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween everyone! 🎃

This week Kubuntu 22.10 users received the KDE Plasma 5.26 update, TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux-powered laptop, Canonical enabled Ubuntu Server 22.10 on a new RISC-V computer, and Linux kernel 5.19 users were urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.0.

On top of that, Ubuntu 22.10 users received their first kernel security update to patch the latest Wi-Fi driver stack vulnerabilities and KDE Plasma 5.26 users received a second maintenance update to their beloved desktop environment.

New releases of the Zorin OS and SparkyLinux distributions arrive as well this week, which concluded with our exclusive Xfce Apps Update for October 2022. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 31st, 2022.

Spooky news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

New KDE Gear 22.08 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

