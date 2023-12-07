Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

Alpine Linux 3.19 also adds support for the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series, but those who prefer to use Alpine Linux with the KDE Plasma desktop environment will also be able to enjoy the latest KDE Gear 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

Among other noteworthy changes, Python’s package directory has been marked as externally managed preventing pip to install to the system directory, which is managed by apk , recommending users to use pipx instead, and yggdrasil 0.5 is now installed by default, being incompatible with the new routing scheme of previous versions.

Under the hood, the new Alpine Linux release comes with up-to-date components, including GCC 13.2, PHP 8.3, LLVM 17, Perl 5.38, Rust 1.72, OpenJDK 21, Go 1.21, Ceph 18.2, Node.js 20.10 LTS, PostgreSQL 16, and Xen 4.18.

Alpine Linux 3.19 is available for download right now from the official website as Standard, Extended, Netboot, Raspberry Pi, Generic ARM, and Mini Root Filesystem editions for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMv7, 32-bit (x86), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.

Existing Alpine Linux 3.18 users will be able to upgrade their installations using the default package management system by running the apk upgrade --available command in a terminal emulator or virtual console.

