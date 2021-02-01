Arduino IDE Makes a Comeback in Debian GNU/Linux After More Than 7 Years

The Debian Electronics Team announced today that the popular Arduino IDE for programming AVR microcontrollers is now again maintained in the software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system.

After more than seven years of absence from the Debian GNU/Linux repositories, the latest version of the open-source and cross-platform Arduino IDE is now once again available for installation thanks to the hard work done by Carsten Schoenert and Rock Storm.

While you could get the latest Arduino IDE release from the official website as a binary for 64-bit, 32-bit and ARM (32/64-bit) architectures, installing the Arduino IDE in Debian GNU/Linux is now just a command away. Simply run sudo apt install arduino in a terminal emulator and you’ll have the latest version installed on your Debian PC and ready to hack your Arduino boards.

The package is maintained in the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories for now, and will deploy the Arduino integrated development environment and related libraries on your computers to allow you to program, compile, and upload to your to Arduino device.

According to the maintainers, this is also a call for testing to the community to see if they can find some volunteers that possess the right tools and knowledge and are willing to give the Arduino package a try and let them know of any issues with it.

“The purpose of this post is not just to announce this new upload but actually more of a request for testing,” said Rock Storm in a blog post. ” The title could very well be WANTED: Beta Testers for Arduino (dead or alive :P).”

I know some of my readers are interested in microcontroller programming, specifically Arduino, so if you’re reading this and have a Debian-powered machine around you, go ahead and install the Arduino IDE from the Debian Unstable repositories and report any bugs here.

