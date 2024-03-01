Armbian 24.2 Adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R Support

The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of Armbian 24.2, codenamed Kereru, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM hardware.

Armbian 24.2 is here two months after Armbian 23.11 and it’s also the first release of the project in 2024. The new release brings support for more devices, including the ASUS Tinker Edge R single-board computer for AI applications, the Orange Pi Zero 3 development board, the Radxa ROCK S0 SBC, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.

On the other hand, Armbian 24.2 is here to improve support for ODROID-M1, Khadas Edge, Khadas Edge 2, JetHome JetHub H1, JetHome JetHub D1, Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Orange Pi One, Raspberry Pi 5, ROCK Pi S, and Mixtile Blade 3 single-board computers, as well as some Rockchip-powered devices.

“Our team has optimized the performance of HDMI consoles on Khadas VIM1S and VIM4 devices, alleviating previous sluggishness,” said the devs in the release announcement. “Additionally, we’ve successfully tackled the complexities of Rockchip patch maintenance, streamlining operations for enhanced stability.”

While Armbian 23.11 added initial support for Linux kernel 6.6 LTS, it looks like Armbian 24.2 bumps all the current kernels to Linux 6.6 LTS, incorporating the latest enhancements. On top of that, the Armbian build framework received support for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” operating system series.

Of course, several issues have been addressed in this update for a more stable, faster, and reliable experience. Notable bug fixes include addressing the DNS resolve issue with Debian 12 Bookworm, broken command docker-shell, an error when removing BSP packages, and a Cinnamon desktop issue on Khadas VIM4.

Armbian 24.2 is available for download for a wide range of devices from the official website. For more technical details about the changes included in this update, with links to the closed tasks, check out the release changelog. The latest version at the moment of writing is 24.2.3, with new images for the Bigtreetech CB1 board.

Last updated 11 hours ago