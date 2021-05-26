Fedora Linux 32 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 Now

The Fedora Linux 32 operating system release has reached end of life and it is no longer supported by the Fedora Project with software or security updates.

Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience.

Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it now reached of life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained 392 days, but it will now no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.

If you’re still using Fedora Linux 32 on your personal or server computer, it is highly recommended that you upgrade immediately to one of the supported releases, such as Fedora Linux 33 or the more recent Fedora Linux 34, which recently received the latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series. Of course, upgrading to Fedora Linux 34 is the wiser choice here, since it will be supported until May 2022.

Those of you using Fedora Linux 32 Workstation can simply upgrade just by opening the Software app and clicking on the Updates tab. You’ll see a message that Fedora 32 is no longer supported, which means that it won’t receive security updates anymore. You will also see a message that Fedora Linux 34 is now available, so click on the “Download” button to upgrade your installation.

If you’re not using the Workstation edition or you have a server installation, the terminal is your best friend. To upgrade to Fedora Linux 34, all you have to do is execute the following commands, one by one, hitting the Enter key after each one, and waiting for the previous command to complete before running the next one.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=34 sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

That’s it! Your computer will be automatically upgraded to the newest Fedora Linux release so you can enjoy the latest features, software, and GNU/Linux technologies. As a friendly reminder, always keep your installations up to date to ensure a stable and reliable experience!

