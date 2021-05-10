Freespire 7.5 Linux Distro Released with Xfce 4.16, Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS

PC OpenSystems LLC, the makers of the Linspire and Freespire Linux distributions, released today Freespire 7.5 as a new release of this Xubuntu-based distro featuring the latest Xfce desktop environment.

Based on Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, Freespire 7.5 is here as an update to Freespire 7.0 and a free version of the Linspire operating system, featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and various updated components.

Freespire releases are usually based on the most recent LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, and Freespire 7.5 looks to incorporate all the updates from the upstream repositories of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series instead of the newer Linux kernel 5.8, which can be installed from the repos.

As such, the Freespire 7.5 release is considered an incremental update, bringing mostly updated components, but it also includes some important fixes to improve support for AirPods earbuds or implement all needed patches for the Xfce desktop environment that’s used by default.

You can download Freespire 7.5 right now from the official website or via the direct download link below. Compared to Linspire, which is a commercial distro, Linspire follows the free software guidelines and includes no proprietary code or codecs.

“Freespire, for those not in the know, is the open source equivalent of Linspire and Xandros, but with strictly libre / open source components,” said Roberto J. Dohnert.

Besides all the great Xfce apps, as well as some MATE and GNOME specific apps, Freespire Linux comes with many popular free and open source apps, including the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird email client, Transmission BitTorrent client, Audacious audio player, AbiWord document processor, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Synaptic package manager, and WolfLand Builder ISO creator.

