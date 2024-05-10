GNOME 47 Desktop Environment Release Date Slated for September 18th, 2024

The six-month-long development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment kicked off and the release schedule was published suggesting a final release date of September 18th, 2024.

While we are enjoying the many goodies of the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment on our Fedora Linux 40 Workstation or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases, the GNOME devs are working on the next major release, GNOME 47, which will see the light of day later this year.

An official release schedule for GNOME 47, which will be dubbed “Denver” after the host city of the GUADEC 2024 conference, was finally published today. According to the release schedule, the GNOME 47 alpha version will be available for public testing as soon as next month on June 29th.

The GNOME 47 beta is planned for August 3rd, while the Release Candidate (RC) milestone should arrive on August 31st. The final release date of the GNOME 47 desktop environment was set for September 18th, 2024.

Here’s the GNOME 47 release schedule at a glance if you want to mark it in your calendar:

GNOME 47 Alpha – June 29th, 2024

GNOME 47 Beta – August 3rd, 2024

GNOME 47 Release Candidate – August 31st, 2024

GNOME 47 Final Release – September 18th, 2024

While it’s too early to talk about the new features and major changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment, I’m hopeful to see the long-awaited built-in support for accent colors and maybe the new, unconventional window management system that uses a mosaic tiling behavior.

GNOME 47 should also introduce hardware encoding for screencasts, add a “Legacy HiDPI Compatibility” option in Display settings, add battery health information for laptops, as well as improve the batch rename feature and implement the FileChooser portal backend in Nautilus (Files).

I also hope that the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature will exit the experimental state and be ready for public consumption in a stable state with the upcoming GNOME 47 release, which will be the star of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 and Ubuntu 24.10 distro releases later this year.

Of course, I will keep you guys up to date with all the major changes coming to GNOME 47 during its six-month-long development cycle. Until then, the GNOME devs plan to release more updates to the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment series, the next one being GNOME 46.2, planned for May 25th, 2024.

Last updated 13 seconds ago