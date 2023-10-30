GNU Linux-Libre 6.6 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

It also cleans up newly added drivers in Linux kernel 6.6, namely the TI GigaBit RU Ethernet, MediaTek 792x WiFi, Cirrus Logic cs42l43 mfd, cs35l56 HD-audio side codec, and aw88261 SoC audio drivers.

On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel adds new blob names to Qualcomm AArch64 dts files, the ivpu accelerator, several Bluetooth drivers, the x86 touchscreen driver, as well as the Qualcomm Venus V4L2 video encoder/decoder.

Other than that, this release includes all the new features and improvements, as well as the updated and new drivers introduced upstream with the Linux 6.6 kernel series. However, the GNU Linux-libre kernel doesn’t ship with non-free components, as the upstream kernel does.

If you want to build a 100% free computer that doesn’t include any proprietary code, you can download GNU Linux-libre 6.6 as compressed tarballs right now from the official website.

Packages for Debian-based (DEB) and Red Hat-based (RPM) distributions are also available and can be found at the Freesh project and RPM Freedom websites. The GNU Linux-libre kernel can be installed on and it’s virtually compatible with any GNU/Linux distribution, alongside or as a replacement for the standard kernel.

Image credits: GNU Linux-libre project

Last updated 3 hours ago