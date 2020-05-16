HP Linux Imaging and Printing Driver Adds Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

HP has released the HPLIP 3.20.5 version of its imaging and printing driver for Linux-based operating systems, which brings support for several new devices and distributions.

Probably the biggest change in this latest HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing Driver) release is the fact that you can now install it on the recently released Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

Two other distributions are supported as well by HPLIP 3.20.5, namely Debian GNU/Linux 10.3 “Buster” and Manjaro Linux 19.0, but Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 and Manjaro Linux 20.0 are already out at the moment of writing and I have no idea if the printing driver supports these latest versions too.

On top of that, this HPLIP release adds support for several new HP printers and scanners, or all-in-one devices. These include the HP ENVY 6000 and HP ENVY Pro 6400 series.

The HP DeskJet 1200, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 1200, HP DeskJet 2300 All-in-One, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2300 All-in-One, HP DeskJet Plus 6000, HP DeskJet Plus 6400, HP DeskJet 2700 All-in-One Printer, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2700 All-in-One Printer, HP DeskJet Plus 4100 All-in-One Printer, and HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4100 All-in-One Printer series are supported as well.

Also supported are the HP LaserJet Enterprise M610dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise M611dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise M611x, HP LaserJet Enterprise M612dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise M612x, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M634dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M634z, HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M634h, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M635h, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M635fht, HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M635z, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M636fh, and HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M636z printers.

You can download HPLIP 3.20.5 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Please be aware that the print queue for Taccola won’t be added on Ubuntu 19.04, Ubuntu 19.10, Manjaro Linux 18.1.2, and Manjaro Linux 19.0, and that installation may fail on the latter two Manjaro Linux releases.