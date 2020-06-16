HP Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Fedora 32, RHEL 8.2

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.20.6, a release that adds support for several new HP printers and some of the latest GNU/Linux distributions.

HPLIP 3.20.6 arrives exactly a month after the HPLIP 3.20.5 release, which added support for Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, and introduces support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, Fedora Linux 32, and Manjaro Linux 20.0 distributions.

That means you can now use your HP printer or scanner on these distributions if you install the HPLIP 3.20.6 release, which you can download right now from the official website. Select your favorite distro from the list and download the automatic installer, which can be easily installed using these instructions.

On top of that, the HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.20.6 adds support for a bunch of new printers, including the HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78223a, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78223dv, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78223dn, and HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78223dn Plus.

The list continues with the HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78223dn CN, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78228dn, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78228dn Plus, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78228dn CN, HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78330z Plus, and HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78330z CN.

Moreover, the HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78330dn, HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78330dn Plus, HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78330dn CN, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78330z, HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78325z Plus, and HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78325dn CN printers are also supported by this release.

As well as the HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78325z CN, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78325dn, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78325z, HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E78323z, HP Color LaserJet Mgd Flw MFPE78323Z Plus, HP Color LaserJet Mgd Flw MFPE78323z CN, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E78323dn, HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78323dn Plus, and HP Color LaserJet Mngd MFP E78323dn CN printers.