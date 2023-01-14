KDE Frameworks 5.102 Enables File Transfers over 2GB in KDE Connect

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.102 as the latest update to this collection of over 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and related apps.

KDE Frameworks 5.102 is packed with many changes, but the most prominent ones include support for file transfers over 2GB in size in the KDE Connect app, which lets you transfer files between your mobile device and your computer, but also do other things like receive notifications, control media players, etc.

Another interesting change is the ability to use a modifier key, such as the Meta key, as the key input chooser for assigning keyboard shortcuts to actions. This change will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment series and will allow KDE devs to finally replace the weird old modifier key handling in the KWin window and composite manager so you can directly assign modifier keys to Kickoff or Overview.

KDE Frameworks 5.102 also makes it possible to open a file pasted using its full file path into the directory chooser field of an Open dialog, makes the “Always use Touch Mode” setting persistent during reboots, and adds the ability to close side drawers in Kirigami-based apps by using the Esc key or by clicking in an empty dimmed area of the view.

The Plasma Wayland session continues to receive improvements, and this release fixes multiple paste-related issues that affected the interaction with the Clipboard widget when pasting text into text fields in Plasma widgets, as well as copying of files in the Dolphin file manager delaying the closing of panel widgets.

Among other notable changes, KDE Frameworks 5.102 forces widgets to disappear when removing that widget and then rebooting your system or restarting the Plasma session while the “Undo removing this widget?” notification is still visible.

There are more than 140 changes included in this KDE Frameworks update, so check out the full changelog on the release announcement page for more details.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment or any KDE apps, it is highly recommended to update to the KDE Frameworks 5.102 packages as soon as they land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

