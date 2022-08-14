KDE Frameworks 5.97 Adds Support for 3rd-Party Credential Storage Methods to KDE Apps

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Frameworks 5.97 as the latest version of this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality to most KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 5.97 is here to add more new features and enhancements, such as the implementation of support in KWallet for the org.freedesktop.secrets standard, which enables compatibility with third-party credential storage methods in most KDE apps.

“For Frameworks 5.97, Slava Aseev has implemented support in KWallet for the org.freedesktop.secrets standard, which allows KDE apps to be more compatible with 3rd-party credential storage methods. In terms of real-world impacts, the Minecraft launcher should no longer ask you to log in every single time you open it!”, said KDE developer Nate Graham.

Other new features in KDE Frameworks 5.97 include icons for Windows DLLs in the Breeze icon theme, the ability to undo/redo the text changes made in the “Name” field of file open/save dialogs, as well as support for extracting and displaying non-EXIF textual metadata stored inside PNG images in the Properties dialog.

Showing non-EXIF textual metadata stored in PNG images – Image credits Nate Graham

Moreover, the Dolphin manager has been updated to no longer send a “Moving” notification when undoing a bulk rename job, the Properties dialog now displays a clickable link for GPS coordinates in files, the “Help Center” app’s icon was updated to always be colorful when using the Breeze icon theme, and the common “Get new [thing]” dialog now better handles network and server errors.

GPS coordinates as clickable link – Image credits Nate Graham

As with any new KDE Frameworks release, there are also many bug fixes. Version 5.97 addresses an issue in the Plasma Wayland session crashing apps immediately after turning on an external monitor, fixes Plasma crashes that occurred when dragging something from the Firefox web browser to the desktop, and fixes freezes in Kirigami-based apps with scrollable pages.

Also fixed is the detection of the installation status for OBS Studio, Vokoscreen, and other third-party screencast apps in the Spectacle screenshot utility, preview thumbnails of .rw2 RAW image files, as well as the background color for in-window menubars in QtQuick-based apps when using a color scheme with header colors, such as Breeze Light or Breeze Dark.

Of course, there are numerous other minor changes in the KDE Frameworks 5.97 release, so check out the full changelog for extra reading. Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment, I highly recommend updating to the 5.97 KDE Frameworks packages as soon as they land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

