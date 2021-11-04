LibreOffice 7.1.7 Released as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.2 Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the seventh and last point release in the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series.

The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite was released in February 2021 and it’s supported until November 30th, 2021. Today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the last point release for those still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series.

LibreOffice 7.1.7 is a minor update to address a few bugs across various of the office suite’s core components. A total of 27 bugs were squashed in this point release, and you can see details about them in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

If you’re still using the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite in your GNU/Linux distribution, it is highly recommended that you update to the 7.1.7 point release as soon as it land in the stable software repositories. Alternatively, you can download DEB and RPM binaries for 64-bit systems from the official website.

However, please keep in mind that this is the last update that The Document Foundation will release for the LibreOffice 7.1 series, which means that, at this point, you should consider upgrading to the latest LibreOffice 7.2 series of the open-source and widely-used office suite.

LibreOffice 7.2 brings many new features and improvements, as well as better support for proprietary formats created with the MS Office suite. The latest point release, at the moment of writing, is LibreOffice 7.2.2, but version 7.2.3 is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Also at the end of the month, on November 30th, the LibreOffice 7.1 series will reach end of life. After this date, there won’t be any maintenance updates published, so your installation will become vulnerable and outdated.

LibreOffice 7.2 is supported until June 12th, 2022, and you can download it from here.

Image credits: The Document Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 14 hours ago