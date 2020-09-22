Linux Lite 5.2 Is Now Ready for Testing Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Linux Lite creator and lead developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability for public testing of the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming Linux Lite 5.2 release.

While you’re probably enjoying your Linux Lite 5.0 installation, work has begun on the next major release, Linux Lite 5.2, which will be based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system and the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series.

As usual, there are also various improvements and new features. For example, Linux Lite 5.2 will now let users manage the Firewall and Lite Widget settings from the Settings Manager, show laptop battery status in the Lite Widget, as well as to restore the Taskbar and system tray icons to default from the Lite Tweaks utility.

Some new apps are now available for installation from Lite Software, including Microsoft Teams, SimpleScreenRecorder, and Zoom, the Papirus icon theme has been updated to the latest version, the UEFI files were updated for the build process, and there are nine new wallpapers and an updated GRUB bootloader menu.

Among other changes, the upcoming release adds US-only spellchecking support to the LibreOffice office suite, which needs to be activated via the “Install Language Support” button in the Lite Welcome app, removes a bunch of deprecated GTK2 software and themes, and removes Adobe Flash support.

“Please don’t ask how to install Flash. That would be like asking for the recipe for a deadly poison, then drinking it to see if it worked. Flash is gone. Long live HTML5,” said Jerry Bezencon.

You can download the Release Candidate of Linux Lite 5.2 right now from the forum announcement, but keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t install and use it on a production machine. The final release is expected sometime next month.

Last updated 29 mins ago