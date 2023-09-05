Manjaro 23 Released with Linux 6.5, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, GNOME 44.4, and Xfce 4.18

The Manjaro Linux community released today Manjaro 23 as a significant update to this rolling-release distribution based on Arch Linux and designed for general computing, gaming, and office work.

Manjaro 23 “Uranos” appears to be one of the first GNU/Linux distributions that have shipped a stable live/installation media powered by the recently released Linux 6.5 kernel series. Linux kernel 6.5 introduces new features like Wi-Fi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 support, improved support for AMD “Zen” systems, and much more.

For older hardware, this release offers two long-term supported kernels, namely Linux 6.1 LTS and Linux 5.15 LTS. These kernels are available for installation via the default package manager of each Manjaro Linux edition.

On top of that, Manjaro 23 has updated all three editions featuring the Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma with the latest versions of these popular desktop environments. These include Xfce 4.18 for the flagship edition, GNOME 44.4 for the GNOME edition, and KDE Plasma 5.27.7 LTS for the Plasma edition.

The KDE Plasma edition also comes with the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite and the KDE Frameworks 5.108 software suite so that you can enjoy one of the best Plasma desktop experiences.

Manjaro GNOME Edition Manjaro KDE Plasma Edition

You can check out the release announcement page for more details, but the Manjaro Linux team only provided information about the GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce versions that are included in this release. There’s no other information about other changes included in the Manjaro 23 release at the moment of writing.

Manjaro 23 is available for download right now from the official website for x86_64 (64-bit) laptops and desktops, as well as ARM devices. Being a rolling release distro, existing Manjaro 22 users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command on a regular basis.

