Netrunner OS 23 “Vaporwave” Launches Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

The Debian-based Netrunner OS distribution kicks off 2023 with its first stable release, version 23, featuring the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment series and a solid Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” base.

Dubbed “Vaporwave,” Netrunner OS 23 is here almost two years after Netrunner OS 21.01. It is the first release of this GNU/Linux distribution for desktop computers based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Previous Netrunner OS versions were derived from Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” and shipped with Linux kernel 5.9. The new Netrunner OS release is powered by Debian Bullseye’s long-term supported Linux 5.10 kernel series, which will be supported with security and bug fixes until December 2026.

Of course, Netrunner OS 23 also ships with a newer KDE Plasma desktop environment than previous releases, namely KDE Plasma 5.20.5. It’s a massive step from the KDE Plasma 5.14 series used in the last release, but support for KDE Plasma 5.20 ended two years ago.

Unfortunately, that’s the version available in Debian Bullseye’s repositories. However, you’ll get a unique Plasma desktop experience thanks to the various customizations included in Netrunner. The KDE Plasma 5.20.5 desktop environment is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.78 and KDE Gear 20.12.2 software suites.

The full-screen app launcher of Netrunner OS 23

Apart from all the great KDE apps included in Netrunner, the new release also comes with the latest ESR (Extended Support Release) versions of the Mozilla Firefox web browser and Thunderbird email client, the LibreOffice office suite VirtualBox virtualization software, VLC media player, Audacious audio player, HandBrake video transcoder, Pidgin IM client, Transmission BitTorrent client.

Also included is the Steam Client for gaming, GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, Krita digital painting app, and AppImageLauncher, a tool for running more and newer apps that are available in the universal AppImage binary format.

Those of you who want to take the Debian-based Netrunner OS distribution for a test drive on your personal computers can download the new version right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below.

